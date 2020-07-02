Highway worker killed in early morning crash in Howard County

A highway worker is dead and two others are hospitalized after an early morning crash in Howard County.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on eastbound I-70 prior to the southbound ramp of Route 29 in the Ellicott City area.

Authorities believe the workers were setting up a road work operation along the right shoulder of the highway when a passing vehicle struck one of the work trucks.

Investigators say 34-year-old Christopher Marsden was standing outside of his work truck when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say two other highway workers were injured and transported to Shock Trauma.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 38-year-old Frank William Hall, Jr. was taken by ambulance to Howard County General Hospital. Authorities say charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. Troopers are investigating whether alcohol, speed or distraction were contributing factors in this crash.