High school football game canceled in Virginia over student's social media post

A Friday night high school football game was canceled in northern Virginia because of a threatening social media post.

James Monroe High School says the post was made by a student at Stafford High — the school they were scheduled to play.

Officials say they do not believe the two teams can come together for the game. Stafford High School forfeited the game and as of now, it won't be rescheduled.

Both Fredericksburg City police and Stafford County deputies are investigating the post.

