High school basketball coach arrested after inappropriately touching player on bus: police

An assistant high school basketball coach was arrested after he inappropriately touched a player on a school bus.

The juvenile victim said she was traveling for an away basketball game last month when Tyler Trotter, 25, sat next to her on the bus seat. The victim said Trotter engaged her in a sexually explicit conversation and touched her inappropriately.

Trotter was an assistant basketball coach for Brooke Point High School at the time of the incident. He is no longer coaching with Stafford County Schools, according to police.

Trotter was arrested by the Fredericksburg Police Department for indecent liberties with a child by a custodian on March 21.