High Point High School lockdown lifted, juvenile male injured in nearby shooting: police

High Point High School in Prince George's County was on lockdown Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Prince George's County police said on Friday afternoon High Point High School was on lockdown "due to police activity in the area."

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 3 p.m.

PGPD were on scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of Powder Mill Rd in Beltsville. The shooting did not occur on school grounds, per police.

One juvenile male was injured. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.