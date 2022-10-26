Expand / Collapse search

High Heel Race: Recapping the 35th annual event celebrating LGBTQ+ community

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

35th annual High Heel Race slays 17th St.

FOX 5 photojournalist Nick Petrillo caught up with the drag queens and other spectators at the event, celebrating 35 years of this event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The 35th Annual High Heel Race was another roaring success in the Dupont neighborhood of D.C. Tuesday night.

The event celebrates LGBTQ+ culture in the District and the diversity the city has to offer.

Participants laced up their best stilettos and platforms and raced down the streets of D.C. all in the name of showing support to a beloved community.

Our own Tucker Barnes even tried his hand (or, feet?) at racing in high heels. Let's just say he didn't pull out the win.

The event always takes place the Tuesday before Halloween. 