High gas prices impact local rideshare industry

The average price of gas in the D.C. metro area is now more than $4 a gallon, and it’s affecting many in the area including ridesharing and delivery drivers.

Rahma Nuri, a part-time Lyft driver, says it used to take around $40 to fill up her gas tank, and6 now it takes between $60 to $70.

"And this is only a four-cylinder car so imagine how much the six-cylinder eight-cylinder people have to pay."

Nuri said she knows some drivers who spend almost half of their earnings for the day on gas, and there are times when they don’t get tipped.

"They don’t realize people actually rely on Lyft because some people can’t really get employed and have regular jobs like they do so they just do transportation," Nuri said. "It’s quick easy money you get the money the same day."

Lyft does provide an app, Nuri mentioned, which helps drivers obtain anywhere between $4 and $5 dollars in cashback.

FOX 5 also reached out to Uber and received the following statement from a spokesperson:

"We know higher prices at the pump is a challenge, which is why we recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25 cents per gallon through cashback with GetUpSide. Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks."

FOX 5 heard from a few food delivery drivers who didn't want to go on camera but say the gas prices have affected their jobs.

One driver said he’s had to become more conscious of his spending and which deliveries he goes to.

A spokesperson for Doordash told FOX 5 they provide dashers access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help maximize their earnings including 2% cashback on gas.