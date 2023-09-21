Fall in love with some festive activities: Here's your weekend guide to events in the DC area

Kick-off the first weekend of fall with some fun outdoor festivals. Here is your weekend guide to events in the D.C. area.

Come out and enjoy a day of wine tasting, good music, food, and fun. Un-Wine With Us will be hosted by FOX 5 DMV Zone's Joe Clair and will feature a performance from R&B singer Lloyd. Attendees are able to bring their own chairs and blankets, there will also be VIP tents available for purchase.

Enjoy a family-friendly day at this fall festival in the Mosaic District. The event will feature over 90 handmade and vintage vendors, special performances, and an array of activities. This two-day festival has something for everyone.

Immerse yourself in D.C. Theatre and what's happening on stages this season. The event will feature a number of workshops, activities, and entertainment.

The 47th Annual Falls Church Festival is back with plenty of family fun. This festival will feature The Taste of Falls Church, a beer garden, live music, children's entertainment, and booths from local crafters, businesses, and civic organizations.

This event is the newest addition to the popular annual Art All Night program. Dine All Night will feature unique menus, experiences, and offerings from over 60 restaurants across all eight wards. The 10-day celebration will run from September 21 through October 1, overlapping with Art All Night.