Here's where you can watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup in DC

The 2023 Women's World Cup is underway bright and early on Thursday morning.

Lucky for us the D.C. Council values fans' ability to enjoy the tournament at their favorite D.C. bar.

In June, the Women’s World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2023 was approved to "amend the hours of operation, sale, service, and consumption of alcoholic beverages…during the World Cup" causing most bars to be open 24/7.

The one caveat is the break in alcohol consumption between 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., but you can still cheer on your favorite team non-stop. The act goes from June 20 - August 20, 2023, which is the full duration of the tournament.

There are several bars in the area that are standing out with their own unique ways to encourage people to stay all hours of the day and night. Here are some bars in the D.C area that you can enjoy the game.

A #1 hotspot to tune in to watch your favorite team, will be serving breakfast burritos with your morning game or spicy chorizo hot dogs and brisket chili nachos for any fans staying late in the afternoon and night.

Hungry for breakfast while watching the 5 am games? Not to worry, there will be a small breakfast menu and happy hour beers for the early risers.

More fun bars to watch the games include:

As You Are

Astro Beer Hall

Public Bar Live

The Midlands

The Brig

Tight Five

The Bullpen

Privilege D.C. Nightclub & Lounge

Space D.C.

Koi

O2 Lounge

Secret Lounge

Sachi Nightclub

D.C. and the Women’s World Cup are ready for you, but the only question to ask yourself is, which bar are you going to choose?