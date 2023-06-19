Expand / Collapse search

DC considering 24-hour alcohol sales during Women's World Cup

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
FIFA Women's World Cup
WASHINGTON - The District could allow some bars to stay open 24/7 during the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup.

The emergency legislation was introduced by Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie and approved by the council last week.

It still needs to be signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser before you can factor it into your World Cup watch party plans. 

D.C. leaders enacted a similar measure during the Men's World Cup in 2022.

The 2023 Women's World Cup starts July 20 and will air on FOX 5. 