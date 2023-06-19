DC considering 24-hour alcohol sales during Women's World Cup

The District could allow some bars to stay open 24/7 during the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup.

The emergency legislation was introduced by Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie and approved by the council last week.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: England football fans cheer as England scores one of its six goals against Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at The Queen Vic on November 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. The United Kingdom-themed bar and restaurant j Expand

It still needs to be signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser before you can factor it into your World Cup watch party plans.

D.C. leaders enacted a similar measure during the Men's World Cup in 2022.

The 2023 Women's World Cup starts July 20 and will air on FOX 5.