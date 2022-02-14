Here's where DC, Maryland and Virginia stand on mask mandates

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are all clearing the way to end COVID-19 restrictions, putting the focus on mask mandates. Here's where the DMV stands as of Feb. 14 when it comes to requiring face coverings.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that the city’s indoor mask mandate will expire Feb. 28. The Mayor also said the District’s indoor mask requirements will be dialed back March 1.

Starting March 1, masks will not be required at restaurants, bars, sports and entertainment venues, gyms, houses of worship, retail establishments and more.

Masks will still be required at any private business that wants to require use of masks, healthcare and medical facilities, schools, congregate facilities, public transit and more.

READ MORE: DC indoor mask mandate set to expire Feb 28; indoor mask requirements to be dialed back March 1

Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan called on the Maryland State Board of Education last week to rescind its school mask policy, citing the state’s health metrics and vaccine availability for school-age children.

The state board of education responded to Hogan's request on Friday, saying they will not immediately lift the mask mandate for students.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week.

Effective Feb. 22, masks and face coverings will no longer be required for employees and visitors in all state buildings and leased space in all public or shared spaces. Masks will continue to be strongly recommended for employees and visitors who are unvaccinated.

The president of the Montgomery County council, one of Maryland's largest jurisdictions, says the council will act Tuesday to end the county's mask mandate on Feb. 21.

Masks would still be required in schools in Montgomery County.

READ MORE: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifting mask mandate in state buildings

Virginia

The Virginia House of Delegates banned school mask mandates Monday. The measure already passed the Senate. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office has indicated he will sign it and plans to attach an emergency clause letting it take effect immediately.

On his first day in office last month, Youngkin signed an executive order ending a statewide mask mandate in schools enacted by his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam.

Youngkin’s order also sought to bar local school systems from imposing mask mandates on their own, but it got bogged down in legal challenges.

READ MORE: Ban on school mask mandates passed by Virginia House; Gov. Youngkin plans to sign

Advertisement

For more information about the DMV's response to COVID-19, click here.