Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland

If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it.

The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.

Customers can help identify the location of these lights by reporting them online using BGE’s online street light repair map. Once reported, BGE crews will work to replace these streetlights.

They can also use this new tool to report other streetlight issues – such as flickering lights, non-working lights, damage, or other issues. For downed streetlight poles, exposed electrical wires, or any other hazardous situation, BGE asks customers to call.