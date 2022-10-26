Here’s what to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle

Fall across the D.C. region means motorists need to keep an extra close eye out for deer in the roadways.

Deer activity typically increases during the autumn season as the animals primarily mate and migrate in the months of October, November and December.

The Takoma Park Police Department says while collisions with deer can happen during any season – being conscious of increased deer activity during the fall can help you avoid a crash.

Here are their tips on how to avoid collisions with deer and what they say you should do if you strike one with your vehicle:

How To Avoid Deer Collisions:

Drive the speed limit

Slow down after dusk. Deer are most active between sundown and sunrise – periods when your vision is most compromised.

Deer generally travel in herds and rarely move around alone. If you spot one – chances are others are nearby.

Use your high beams as much as possible at night and be aware of posted deer-crossing signs.

Stay alert! Use simple scanning techniques while driving like keeping your eyes moving and look at both sides of the road.

If you spot a deer - stay center! Brake - don’t swerve - and honk!

What To Do If You Hit A Deer:

Move your vehicle to a safe location off the road

Make sure to turn on your hazard lights

Inspect your vehicle for damage

Use flares or reflective warning devices to alert other drivers to your vehicle

Note important information and photograph damage for insurance

Report the crash to police