Here’s what to do if you have not yet received your economic stimulus check

Most Americans who are eligible have already received their economic stimulus checks. But there could be millions still waiting for their $1,200 payments, according to a new report by Motley Fool.

As many as 12 million people may not receive payments unless they take action, the Motley Fool says. Specifically, those who haven’t worked in a long time and low-income adults.

U.S. President Donald Trump's name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The report says a popular misconception surrounding the payments is that people who don’t work are not eligible. The Motley Fool says there is no lower income limit.

If you did not file tax returns in 2018 and 2019, and have not yet received a stimulus check, it’s not too late. Motley Fool says. The IRS has a non-filers portal on their webpage where you can enter information and register. You have until October 15 and will need to provide your name, address, date or birth and Social Security number.

Nearly 160 million economic impact payments have been made by direct deposit, paper checks and debit card payments as of early June, the report says.

