Here’s how much money you need to make to be in the top 1% in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Have you ever wondered how much you would need to make to be among the top earners in your state?

SmartAsset analyzed data from the IRS and Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the minimum income required to be considered among the top one percent of households in all 50 states.

The study found that the one percent threshold varies from state to state, ranging from as much as $952,902 in Connecticut to as little as $367,582 in West Virginia.

If our nation's capital were a state – it would be ranked number one, the study says. Washington D.C.'s top one percent earned $1,013,698 in 2023.

Elsewhere in the D.C. region, you would need to earn $633,333 in Maryland, $643,848 in Virginia, and $529,928 in Delaware to be considered among the top one percent of earners.

Nationally, households that make $652,657 are considered among the top one percent – which means they earn more than eight times as much as the median household, which sits around $75,000.

HERE'S THE FULL LIST OF INCOME NEEDED TO BE IN THE TOP 1% IN EACH STATE:

1. Connecticut $952,902

2. Massachusetts $903,401

3. California $844,266

4. New Jersey $817,346

5. Washington $804,853

6. New York $776,662

7. Colorado $709,092

8. Florida $694,987

9. Illinois $660,81

10. New Hampshire $659,037

11. Wyoming $656,118

12. Virginia $643,848

13. Maryland $633,333

14. Texas $631,849

15. Utah $630,544

16. Minnesota $626,451

17. Nevada $603,751

18. South Dakota $590,373

19. Pennsylvania $588,702

20. North Dakota $585,556

21. Georgia $585,397

22. Oregon $571,813

23. Arizona $564,031

24. Idaho $560,040

25. North Carolina $559,762

26. Montana $559,656

27. Kansas $554,912

28. Rhode Island $548,531

29. Tennessee $548,329

30. Alaska $542,824

31. Nebraska $535,651

32. Delaware $529,928

33. Vermont $518,039

34. Wisconsin $517,321

35. South Carolina $508,427

36. Michigan $504,671

37. Maine $502,605

38. Missouri $500,626

39. Ohio $500,253

40. Hawaii $495,263

41. Iowa $483,985

42. Indiana $473,685

43. Alabama $470,341

44. Oklahoma $460,172

45. Louisiana $458,269

46. Arkansas $450,700

47. Kentucky $445,294

48. New Mexico $411,395

49. Mississippi $381,919

50. West Virginia $367,582

