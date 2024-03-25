Here’s how much money single adults need to make to live comfortably in the DMV

Inflation is still hitting American homes hard and many are feeling frustrated with the rising price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households.

A new study by SmartAsset revealed just how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably.

The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – which means allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.

Here's what the study revealed for single residents in the DMV living in the following cities:

Washington, D.C.

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $47.80

Salary needed for a single adult: $99,424

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $275,641

Arlington, Va.

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $56.58

Salary needed for a single adult: $117,686

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $318,572

Baltimore, Md.

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $40.86

Salary needed for a single adult: $84,988

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $218,732



Norfolk, Va.

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $41.58

Salary needed for a single adult: $86,486

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $200,595



Chesapeake, Va.

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $47.20

Salary needed for a single adult: $98,176

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $221,312



Virginia Beach, Va.

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $48.14

Salary needed for a single adult: $100,131

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $226,886