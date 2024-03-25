Here’s how much money single adults need to make to live comfortably in the DMV
WASHINGTON - Inflation is still hitting American homes hard and many are feeling frustrated with the rising price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households.
A new study by SmartAsset revealed just how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably.
The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – which means allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.
Here's what the study revealed for single residents in the DMV living in the following cities:
Washington, D.C.
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $47.80
Salary needed for a single adult: $99,424
Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $275,641
Arlington, Va.
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $56.58
Salary needed for a single adult: $117,686
Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $318,572
Baltimore, Md.
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $40.86
Salary needed for a single adult: $84,988
Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $218,732
Norfolk, Va.
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $41.58
Salary needed for a single adult: $86,486
Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $200,595
Chesapeake, Va.
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $47.20
Salary needed for a single adult: $98,176
Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $221,312
Virginia Beach, Va.
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $48.14
Salary needed for a single adult: $100,131
Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $226,886