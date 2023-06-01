Here are the Maryland 2023 license-free fishing days

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering several license-free fishing days this year for all state residents and visitors.

The license-free fishing days will be on Saturday, June 3, Saturday, June 10, and Tuesday, July 4.

Anglers can fish on these days without a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration. On these days, anyone can catch and keep finfish for recreational purposes in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland.

All anglers must still follow current size and catch limits.

Aside from these free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained online.