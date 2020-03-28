Her first marathon got canceled because of coronavirus. So she ran one by herself on the Mount Vernon Trail

article

Marta Djalleta of Arlington had been training since February for her first marathon -- the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in D.C. -- and wasn't about to let all that work go to waste when officials canceled the race over coronavirus concerns.

So Djalleta, 23, ran 26.2 miles by herself on the Mount Vernon Trail this weekend.

Marta's sister, Hannah, says she and her friends cheered Marta on while maintaining a safe social distance:

Marta finished her first marathon after 4 hours, 51 minutes and 10 seconds.

Her story shows that, as disruptive as the coronavirus can be to our lives, that doesn't mean we should quit living.