Help name the new café inside Folger Shakespeare Library

"To Tea or Not to Tea" didn't make the cut for the Folger Shakespeare Library's new café, but after more than 1,750 name submissions, five finalists remain.

You can help name the café by voting here.

The five finalists are:

Peaseblossom

Gooseberry

Hathaway's

Prologue

Quill & Crumb

Photo via Folger Shakespeare Library

Folger staff shared that many people suggested names like "Cakes and Ale," "Falstaff," and "Taming of the Brew," as well as some witty ones like "Mugbeth," "The Thirst Folio," and "As You Lick It." Ultimately, Folgers' staff considered how people might feel texting friends to "meet at dining establishments thusly named" as they narrowed down from 1,750 to the final 5.

The library says the café will offer "grab-and-go breakfast options, coffee, tea, soups and sandwiches, snacks to eat in the garden, and drinks and light dinner fare in the evenings" when the Folger reopens on June 21.

Voting to name the café closes at midnight on February 20, 2024.