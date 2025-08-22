Hegseth approves up to 2,000 National Guard troops to carry weapons in DC if needed: FOX News

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized up to 2,000 National Guard troops to carry weapons in Washington, D.C., if necessary, a U.S. official confirmed Friday to FOX News.

"At the direction of the Secretary of Defense, JTF-DC members supporting the mission to lower the crime rate in our nation’s capital will soon be on mission with their service-issued weapons, consistent with their mission and training," a U.S. defense official told FOX News.

READ MORE: 719 arrests, 91 illegal guns seized in DC since beginning of Trump’s federal takeover: Bondi

Troops could begin carrying weapons within days, as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to combat crime in the nation’s capital.

