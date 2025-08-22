719 arrests, 91 illegal guns seized in DC since beginning of Trump’s federal takeover: Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that 719 arrests have been made in Washington, D.C., since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s public safety emergency.

"Just yesterday we made 40 arrests, took 5 more illegal firearms off our streets, and had 36 ICE arrests—including a suspected MS-13 gang member," Bondi posted online Friday morning.

Trump’s emergency order, issued earlier this month, placed D.C. police under federal control and deployed National Guard troops from multiple states to the city. The administration has also begun clearing homeless encampments, citing public safety concerns.