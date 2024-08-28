Heat Advisory in DC region Wednesday as hot, humid conditions return 

A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday as hot and humid conditions return and temperatures near record highs.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we can expect highs near 100 degrees. The heat and humidity could push the heat index values to around 105 degrees.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the District and much of north, central, and northeast Maryland, and parts of northern and northwest Virginia.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses in some people. The National Weather Service advises taking extra precautions when outside and to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Officials also recommend limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening and to take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

NWS says to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we’re under a risk for severe weather Wednesday as isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Damaging winds, lightning, and hail are possible.

The D.C. area is also under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert on Wednesday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, the National Weather Service says. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The NWS says avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.