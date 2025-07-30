Heat Advisory, Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect Wednesday across DC region

The Brief Heat and air alerts Wednesday as temps hit 98, feel like 105. Outdoor workers should rest, stay cool, watch for heat illness. Wednesday storms possible; cooler, sunny weekend ahead.



A Heat Advisory and Code Orange Air Quality Alert are in effect Wednesday for the Washington, D.C. metro area as temperatures approach 98 degrees and the heat index climbs near 105.

Heat and air alerts

What we know:

The Heat Advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and covers portions of the District, Maryland, and northern Virginia.

The National Weather Service warns that high temperatures and humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses. Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid direct sunlight and check on vulnerable family members and neighbors.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration advises workers who are working outdoors to take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas to reduce risk. Anyone showing signs of heat stroke should be moved to a cooler location immediately.

In addition, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for the District. That means air pollution levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, seniors, and those with asthma, heart or lung conditions. Officials recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activities to minimize exposure.

Storms before cooldown

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an isolated pop-up thunderstorm could develop around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Heat and humidity linger Thursday, with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index near 103. Scattered showers are likely, along with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon and overnight.

Relief arrives on Friday as temperatures dip into the 70s. Expect showers and storms throughout the day before skies clear for a pleasant weekend. Sunshine and highs in the 80s are expected for both Saturday and Sunday.