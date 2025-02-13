Heartbroken family describes moments when Yorkie was killed by neighbor's pitbull

The Brief A Yorkie was killed by a pitbull in a dog attack in Prince George's County on Saturday. The pitbull was taken by Prince George's County Animal Control to be quarantined on Thursday. The family of the Yorkie spoke exclusively with FOX 5, saying they hope there are charges for their neighbor.



A heartbroken mother and son spoke with FOX 5 on Thursday, less than a week after their beloved Yorkie was killed by their neighbor's pitbull.

The violent attack happened right in front of the little dog's owner and it was all captured on the Ring camera at their front door.

The little Yorkie was named Nash. He was almost four years old.

What happened?

The backstory:

Nash was attacked by a neighbor's pitbull on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 8.

Teenager Michael Pleasant was at his front door when the next door neighbor's pitbull came at him and Nash, who was outside to do his business.

The pitbull quickly grabbed Nash by the throat and ran off with him.

The neighbor comes into view of the Ring camera, yelling at his dog to drop Nash. Both Pleasant and the neighbor tried to grab and hit the pitbull in a desperate attempt to try to get him to let go – all to no avail.

"He came at me and he heard my Yorkie…and just straight went to him," Pleasant said. "When you're in that moment...when I was in that moment...I'm just at a loss for words. I don't know what to do. I'm trying to punch the dog, kick the dog. The dog is so…I wasn't really effective and all you could do is watch your dog."

Pleasant told FOX 5 he understood the gravity of the situation when, "he was laid out. Not moving."

It was a horrifying situation for Nash, Pleasant and his mother, Kimberly Burroughs.

"I just want my neighbor to take full responsibility," Burroughs told FOX 5. "It's been since Saturday. He has still not came over, apologized, left a note, left a card. He just doesn't want to take responsibility."

What they're saying:

The family is struggling to cope with the sudden loss of their beloved pets.

"I'm dealing with it now but every second of the day it just goes through my mind. I might not show emotions but, I'm always like thinking about it because he was here for three years...like every day and I would sleep with him every day," Pleasant said. "When someone is gone, you don't realize that they're literally not there."

Pleasant brought Nash's lifeless body back closer to their house – he did not survive the attack and is now buried in their backyard. FOX 5 was there as they placed flowers at his gravesite.

Latest update

What we know:

The pitbull involved in the fatal attack was taken into quarantine by Prince George’s County Animal Control officers late Thursday.

The family tells FOX 5 they are still hoping for charges against their neighbor.

Pitbulls are illegal in Prince George's County and have been since 1997. However, the ban is not enforced due to legal challenges.

FOX 5 has tried to reach the owner of the dog that killed Nash but at this time, we have not heard back.