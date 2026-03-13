Hearing Monday on Kennedy Center closure proposal

A federal judge has not yet ruled on whether to halt the Kennedy Center’s planned two‑year closure even as the center’s high-stakes board meeting for construction plans is set to take place Monday.

The Brief A judge has not ruled on whether to pause the Kennedy Center’s proposed two‑year closure. Rep. Beatty is challenging both the closure plan and renaming effort in federal court. It’s unclear if the judge will act before Monday’s board vote.



The meeting comes as both the proposed closure and the effort to rename the Kennedy Center face legal challenges from Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio lawmaker and Kennedy Center board member.

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Beatty argues she was muted during a previous vote on the renaming and says both moves require congressional approval because the center was established as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy.

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The president has described the building as "dilapidated," saying the overhaul would reuse some of the existing steel and marble.

Most current board members were appointed by President Trump, though Beatty serves by virtue of her position in Congress. It remains unclear whether the judge will act before Monday’s vote.

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