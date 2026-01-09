Washington National Opera leaves Kennedy Center

In the wake of President Donald Trump's renaming of the Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center, the Washington National Opera is moving its performances out of the venue it's called home for decades.

What we know:

A Washington National Opera board member tells FOX 5 DC that there were disagreements among the WNO board whether or not to depart from the Kennedy Center – with some board members resigning.

A Trump Kennedy Center spokesperson referenced a "financially challenging relationship" with WNO.

"We believe this represents the best path forward for both organizations and enables us to make responsible choices that support the financial stability and long-term future of the Trump Kennedy Center," said the spokesperson.

The WNO had called the Kennedy Center home since it opened in 1971.

The backstory:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced last month that the board voted unanimously to add Trump's name to Washington, D.C.'s iconic performing arts center, dubbing it the "Trump-Kennedy Center." A day later, Trump's name was added to the facade of the building.

President Trump has been critical of some of the center's previous programming, and in February, announced plans to remove several members of the Board of Trustees. Former Chairman David M. Rubenstein, a billionaire investor and philanthropist who had served in the role since 2010, was one of those removed.

The board is now made entirely of Trump appointees.