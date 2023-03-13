Healthy drinks for kids requirement goes into effect at Montgomery County restaurants this week

Beginning Wednesday, Montgomery County restaurants that offer kids meals will be required to offer healthier drinking options instead of soda or other sugary drinks.

The legislation, titled "Eating and Drinking Establishments – Healthy Meals for Children," was passed by the county council last year, and it makes Montgomery County the second jurisdiction in the country to require restaurants to offer at least one healthy meal that meets nutritional standards for kids.

Featured article

The meal portion of the law says the healthy option must include two or more of the following: unfried fruit or vegetables, 51% or more of whole grain ingredients and/or a lean protein.

That will go into effect in September.