Health officials urge Virginians to care for mental health during winter weather

The winter weather doesn't just take a physical toll on people – it can be mentally challenging too.

The backstory:

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), as well as the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), put out a press release Thursday, urging Virginians to care for their mental health during the current bout of extreme winter weather.

"We know that certain things such as weather conditions, being stuck inside, not being able to have your normal routine can create a lot of challenges or stress," VDH Program Director Maria Altonen told Fox 5.

Officials compared the isolation that many people are feeling right now to difficulties felt during the pandemic.

"I think that the driver is the same," said DBHDS Chief Deputy Commissioner Dr. Alyssa Ward. "It’s that social isolation that we experience in the winter months, and particularly in extreme weather, that keeps us from being able to socialize or engage in the normal activities of life that bring meaning. So that can be very difficult."

What they're saying:

In McLean, some people confirmed that the winter weather is taking its toll.

"Last week I was trapped in my house," said Stephanie Seffan.

Added Alesya Semukha-Greenberg, "I’m definitely ready for some spring. It’s been exhausting."

What you can do:

There are resources that can help.

Officials wrote that if you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, mental distress, substance use disorder, or need emotional support, call or text 988, a three-digit calling code for mental health crises in Virginia.

Another option is a peer-run Warm Line, officials said. It's meant for Virginians who are not experiencing a crisis, but who want someone to talk to or who want to request community mental health resources. You can call or text the Warm Line at 866-400-6428 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays, officials wrote.

There is also help available for people experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence. According to the press release, people can contact the Virginia Family Violence & Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-838-8238 or the LGBTQ Partner Abuse and Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-356-6998. If you are not able to call, text 804-793-9999. If you are in immediate danger, please call 911.

Meanwhile, other tips from DBHDS to support mental wellness during the winter months include: