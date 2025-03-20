Health officials across DMV issue exposure warnings after 2 confirmed cases of measles

The Brief Health officials in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued exposure warnings after two cases of measles were confirmed in the area. The two new cases were identified in individuals who had traveled internationally and arrived back in the states through Dulles International Airport. The individuals traveled to several locations throughout the region. The full list of potential exposure sites can be seen below.





Health officials in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are issuing a warning about measles exposure after two confirmed cases were identified in the region.

Officials say these two cases are not connected to the positive case in Howard County, which was confirmed almost two weeks ago, making for a total of three cases in our area in the month of March.

Just like the confirmed case on March 5, these two new cases were identified in people who traveled internationally and arrived back in the states through Dulles International Airport.

Leaders with the Maryland Department of Health say the two people who tested positive are from Prince George’s County. They visited a number of places after arriving at Dulles.

Exposure Locations

What we know:

Officials say anyone who visited the following locations during any of the listed hours might have been exposed:

Washington Dulles International Airport: Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB) and in the baggage claim area

March 5th, 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center, 1221 Mercantile Ln, Upper Marlboro

March 5th, 7:30 p.m. - March 6th, 4:30 a.m.

March 13th, 4:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

March 15th, 7:45 a.m. - 3: 15 p.m.

March 17th, 2:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport: Terminal Shuttle Bus

March 14th, 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Washington Metro Area Transit: Yellow Line Train from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport station transferring at the L’Enfant Plaza station to the Silver Line Train heading towards the Downtown Largo station

March 14th, 12:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Passport Toyota, 5001 Auth Way, Suitland

March 17th, 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Health Officials Urge Vaccines

What they're saying:

Health officials continue to urge caution as measles is described as "one of the most contagious diseases in the world" but Dr. Lucia Donatelli with Maryland’s Department of Health says if you’re vaccinated, you shouldn’t be too worried.

"Getting measles disease in the United States right now is primarily if you are unvaccinated. It is important for you to stay up to date with your vaccines. We have two really effective and safe vaccines that prevent measles. One dose is 93 percent effective, two doses is 97 percent effective," said Donatelli, the Chief of the Center for Immunization, Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Outbreak Response Bureau for MDH.

Some early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. Then, a rash begins to appear on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

If you think you may have been exposed, you’re asked to call your doctor immediately. Donatelli adds that the best way to protect yourself from the disease is by getting vaccinated.

"Please if you are planning on going anywhere overseas, please check to make sure that you are vaccinated against measles," she said.

