Head of DC preschool arrested after attempting to get video of man sexually abusing child

The head of a D.C. early education center was arrested after investigators say he attempted to obtain sexually explicit content involving a minor.

James S. Carroll, 46, has been charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

The investigation into Carroll began after an employee of the messaging app Discord reported that a suspected file of child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to their servers on Sept. 11.

Using IP data and phone records, investigators were able to determine that the content had come from an account connected to both Caroll’s home and workplace.

Investigators continued to review Carroll’s Discord account and according to an affidavit, they found that he had talked with other Discord users about child sexual exploitation, circumcision of teenage boys, urinating on boys and adults and had discussed the dismemberment of adult men.

The affidavit also states that Carroll said he had an interest in "boy pics" and that his age preference was "8-12."

Then, between Nov. 5 and Nov. 14, Carroll used the app to communicate with an undercover officer who posed as the father of a 9-year-old boy. Carroll repeatedly directed the ‘father’ to abuse his child over the nearly two-week period and asked for "any new pics" as they engaged in conversation about the sexual abuse.

Law enforcement agents identified Carroll as the Discord user based on IP addresses and he was taken into custody on Nov. 19.

Carroll was listed as the Head of School at the National Child Research Center, an early education center in Northwest D.C. that enrolls children ages two through five years old.

An IP address associated with the Discord account was also connected to Beauvoir School of the National Cathedral’s Elementary School, which is believed to be Carroll's previous employer.

Carroll made his first court appearance Tuesday before Magistrate Court Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes agents and officers from the FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department.