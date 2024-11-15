HBCU Honors celebrate Black excellence

Howard University is coming off an inspiring night dedicated to honoring Black excellence.

The school held its second annual HBCU honors event on Thursday.

FOX 5’s Joe Clair hosted the red-carpet event and many others attended.

The HBCU honors award show celebrates those who are reshaping the future and igniting a new era of black achievements.

The event featured moving tributes to trailblazing industry icons. Comedian and actress Kim Whitley hosted the event, and singer and actress Fantasia also hit the stage to perform.

For all who were in attendance, the special airs December 1 on BET.