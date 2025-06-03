Hazy sunshine Tuesday in DC as Canadian wildfire smoke drifts in, temps in the 80s

The Brief Hazy skies in D.C. as Canadian wildfire smoke drifts south, bringing filtered sunshine but no rain. Temperatures climb into the mid-80s Tuesday, kicking off stretch of warm days. Showers likely by the weekend, with increasing heat and humidity through midweek.



A smoky haze is likely over parts of the D.C. region on Tuesday as Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into the region, bringing filtered sunshine but no rain.

Temperatures will rise into the low 80s, marking the start of a stretch of warm days ahead.

Hazy skies in parts of region

The day begins with a cool start, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s before climbing to an afternoon high of 84 degrees. A high-pressure system overhead will keep the region rain-free and steer any precipitation away.

Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday, though heat and humidity will start to build through the middle and later parts of the week. Overnight, skies remain clear, with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Warming trend ahead

By Wednesday, look for summer-like weather with increased humidity and highs in the mid-80s. Sunny with his in the upper-80s on Friday, with a slight chance of showers.

Showers are also likely on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. By Sunday, sunshine returns, with temperatures reaching the upper-70s.

Here's how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke National Weather Service)

- Stay indoors and keep windows closed. Keep your pets indoors too!

- When using air conditioning, keep the outdoor air intake closed and clean the filter to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.

- If you go outside, avoid exertion and consider wearing a respirator (N95 or P100 mask).

Monitor the air quality for your zip code at airnow.gov

