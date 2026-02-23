Hazardous road conditions Monday as winter storm hits DC region

Slick, slippery roads made for a hazardous Monday morning commute across the Washington, D.C. region as another round of winter weather moved into the area.

The storm dropped anywhere from a trace to several inches of snow from Sunday night into early Monday, creating dangerous travel conditions across the District, Maryland and Virginia. Road crews worked through the night to keep major routes passable.

Dozens of school districts closed, delayed or shifted to virtual learning because of the weather. Strong winds and the weight of heavy, wet snow on tree limbs also raised the risk of downed power lines and scattered outages.

The National Weather Service urges anyone who must travel to carry an extra flashlight, food and water in case of an emergency. Drivers can check the latest road conditions by calling 511.