Hazardous road conditions Monday as winter storm hits DC region

Published  February 23, 2026 7:42am EST
Maryland Winter Storm Update: Crews keep clearing roads

Road crews continue clearing routes after another blast of winter weather hit Maryland and other parts of the DMV.

WASHINGTON - Slick, slippery roads made for a hazardous Monday morning commute across the Washington, D.C. region as another round of winter weather moved into the area.

The storm dropped anywhere from a trace to several inches of snow from Sunday night into early Monday, creating dangerous travel conditions across the District, Maryland and Virginia. Road crews worked through the night to keep major routes passable.

Hazardous road conditions Monday as winter storm hits DC region

Virginia Winter Storm Update: Crews work to clear road

Crews are working to clear roadways after another blast of winter weather hit Virginia and the surrounding region.

Dozens of school districts closed, delayed or shifted to virtual learning because of the weather. Strong winds and the weight of heavy, wet snow on tree limbs also raised the risk of downed power lines and scattered outages.

The National Weather Service urges anyone who must travel to carry an extra flashlight, food and water in case of an emergency. Drivers can check the latest road conditions by calling 511.

Winter storm coverage | FOX 5 AT 6AM

Crews are busy clearing roads and streets as another round of winter weather hits the DMV.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team, the National Weather Service and FOX 5 reporting.

