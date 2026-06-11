Pentagon says no hazard after shelter in place over air quality issue

The Brief Air‑quality sensors detected an issue inside the Pentagon Thursday morning. Hazmat teams scrubbed A Ring but found no hazardous materials. Shelter‑in‑place lifted.



A hazardous materials incident prompted an emergency response at the Pentagon on Thursday morning after air‑quality sensors detected an issue inside the building.

Defense Department spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement Thursday afternoon that testing has confirmed "no hazard exists" and operations have returned to normal.

The backstory:

Parnell told FOX 5’s Bob Barnard earlier on Thursday that hazmat teams were sent to scrub areas in the A Ring, the centermost of the Pentagon’s five rings.

"The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance," Parnell said in a statement. "The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants."

Hazardous materials incident at Pentagon prompts emergency response

Pentagon orders shelter in place after air quality issue triggers hazmat response