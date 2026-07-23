9-year-old dies after scooter crash in Fairfax County

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The Brief A 9-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in Fairfax County. The boy was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to a local hospital. Madden Court at Highland Mews is closed in both directions as investigators work the scene.



A 9-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in the 3000 block of Madden Court near Sully Square, according to Fairfax County police.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. The boy was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

Madden Court at Highland Mews is closed in both directions as investigators work the scene. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

What's next:

Fairfax County police's Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.