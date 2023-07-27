Available cooling centers in Alexandria amidst heave wave
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Following an hazardous heat forecast issued in the D.C. area, the city of Alexandria is making several cooling centers available to community members and residents.
Cooling Centers
- Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.)
- Leonard "Chick" Armstrong Recreation Center (25 West Reed Ave.)
- Mount Vernon Recreation Center (2701 Commonwealth Ave.)
- Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Ave.)
- William Ramsay Recreation Center (5650 Sanger Ave.)
Several libraries in the city will also be open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Charles E. Beatley, Jr. Central Library (5005 Duke St.)
- Kate Waller Barrett Branch Library (717 Queen St.)
- Ellen Coolidge Burke Branch Library (4701 Seminary Rd.),
- James M. Duncan, Jr. Branch Library (2501 Commonwealth Ave.)
