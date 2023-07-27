Available cooling centers in Alexandria amidst heave wave

Following an hazardous heat forecast issued in the D.C. area, the city of Alexandria is making several cooling centers available to community members and residents.

Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.)

Leonard "Chick" Armstrong Recreation Center (25 West Reed Ave.)

Mount Vernon Recreation Center (2701 Commonwealth Ave.)

Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Ave.)

William Ramsay Recreation Center (5650 Sanger Ave.)

Several libraries in the city will also be open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Charles E. Beatley, Jr. Central Library (5005 Duke St.)

Kate Waller Barrett Branch Library (717 Queen St.)

Ellen Coolidge Burke Branch Library (4701 Seminary Rd.),

James M. Duncan, Jr. Branch Library (2501 Commonwealth Ave.)

Featured article



