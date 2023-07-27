DC Heat Wave: Heat advisory issued for nation's capital Thursday

D.C. and surrounding areas are under a heat advisory on Thursday with temperatures above 100 degrees expected for the first time since 2016.

Severe storms are possible Thursday due to the heat. Thursday will be a "boom or bust" day in terms of storms. Depending on just how hot we get, we could see a "chain reaction" severe storm day.

Highs for the area will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

The last time D.C. saw temperatures above 100 degrees was August 15, 2016. The record high on both Thursday and Friday is 100 degrees, so we do have the chance to break those records both those days.

The heat wave continues into the weekend, with Friday likely to be the hottest day of the summer so far.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a Hot Weather Emergency beginning Wednesday, July 26 going through Sunday, July 30.