Howard University celebrates 100th homecoming anniversary

Howard University kicks off their 100th anniversary of homecoming. The 2024 Howard University Homecoming celebration will be held October 13-20.

The theme for the centennial homecoming is "Yard of Fame," highlighting the legacy and impact of all the world influences who walked the campus as Howard students and faculty. This special experience is a major attraction that reportedly welcomes upwards of 100,000 attendees throughout homecoming week.

The week will feature a number of events, including the Royal Court Coronation, Student Fashion Show, Greek Step Show, the legendary Yardfest, and the big football game facing off with Tennessee State University.

This year's celebration will look a little different from previous years with the cancelation of its Homecoming Tailgate Party. According to the university, the removal of the official Tailgate Party stems from the desire "to create a more unique and family-friendly experience." The tailgate typically takes place at the university’s Howard Center parking lot and has been the highlight of the homecoming celebration in past years.

"Each year, Homecoming brings so many people together to celebrate what makes Howard University so special," Bennett said. "Each day of the week will be filled with activities that really speak to the spirit of Howard University and the impact it has had on our culture. We hope everyone saves the date and gets ready for a week of festivities 100 years in the making."

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a number of activities throughout D.C. during the week.

FOX 5's very own Stephen Graddick will be sitting down with the university's President, Ben Vinson III, PhD, to discuss the centennial homecoming, the university's achievements, and much more. Be sure to tune into FOX 5 DC on Thursday, October 17th for the full interview at 8 and 9 a.m.