Harford County installing new security cameras on trail where body of Rachel Morin was found

Harford County government leaders say they broke ground Monday to begin installing a video surveillance system on the hiking trail where the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin was found back in August.

According to a Facebook post on the Harford County government’s page, County Executive Bob Cassilly directed his administration to develop a security system for the popular Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air immediately after Morin’s death.

They say the system will cover nearly two miles of the trail from the Williams Street trailhead to North Tollgate Road with the focus on the isolated stretches of the trail.

Officials say the surveillance video will be accessible to users who may need it, such as law enforcement and first responders.

"The terrible murder of Rachel Morin shocked our community, and we know that nothing can make up for her loss," County Executive Bob Cassilly said. "What we can do is increase security on our most popular trail and continue encouraging citizens to look out for one another and keep themselves safe."

Morin was found dead on Sunday, Aug. 6 in what authorities have described as a "criminal homicide." The mother of five had been jogging on the trail, which she frequented, around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 when she vanished.

Police collected DNA from the scene of what Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler previously described as a "horrific" criminal homicide and ran it through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). The DNA was a match for a suspect in a Los Angeles assault and home invasion that happened in March but that suspect has not been positively identified.

The sheriff's office released video of the suspect, who they believe is a Hispanic male standing 5 ft. 9 in. and weighing 160 lbs., during the press conference.

A $30,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to the murderer's arrest.

As the surveillance system is installed, those using the Ma and Pa Trail are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, walk with a friend or group, tell others if they are walking alone, carry a cell phone, and report anything suspicious.

Anyone with additional information on Morin’s case should call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-838-6600.