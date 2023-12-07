Hanukkah celebrations begin: Menorah lightings take on special meaning this year amid Israel-Hamas War

Several celebrations were held Thursday marking the first night of Hanukkah.

In northern Virginia, a Menorah lighting was at the Old Town Square Fairfax Park. Amid the Israel-Hamas war and a rise in antisemitism, Rabbi Sholom Deitsch with Chabad Lubavitch of Northern Virginia said it’s more important now than ever to spread a message of unity.

"What’s beautiful about it is, it gives us an opportunity to share our holiday, our joy with the whole world," Rabbi Deitsch said. "Obviously, the mood is more intense. We celebrate harder. You’re more intentional with everything that you do and frankly, we have a beautiful crowd here. For the first time, this a great crowd here over here today."

Jeff Dannick, executive director of Pozez Jewish Community of Northern Virginia, said the weight of the ongoing conflict is felt by everyone.

"The Jewish community dealing with it on two fronts. One is how we are feeling about Israel and the preservation and success of Israel and the safety and security of Jewish people in Israel and throughout the world. But we are also thinking about the humanitarian challenges in Israel, Gaza, and everywhere else," Dannick said. "It’s important for people to understand that Hamas is not the same as the Palestinian people. Most Jewish people are concerned about humanitarian issues everywhere, not just Israel and not just the Jewish people."

A separate Menorah lighting was held in Alexandria with prayer led by Rabbi Mordechai Newman, director of Chabad Lubavitch of Alexandria-Arlington.

"This Hanukkah, let us all find ways to create light. Doing so, will not only be lighting a menorah but also kindling the miraculous flames of safety, security, and morale for Israel, for the brave soldiers of IDF, and for all of us around the world," Rabbi Newman said. "May the spiritual power and warmth of tonight’s menorah lighting and all the lightings that will take place in our own homes elevate the remaining hostages and their families, giving them the strength and encouragement to persevere until they are safely and speedily returned home."

Jewish leaders said the lighting of the candles is perhaps more symbolic this year.

"Darkness. We see darkness, unfortunately, every day on the news. We have to remember that darkness is not real," Rabbi Dietsch said. "A little light, we bring a little candle in your room…all the darkness runs away. Each person’s act, that’s the light you have to bring in."

Organization leaders said safety remains at the forefront, with police present at Thursday’s events.