Habitat for Humanity dedicates first-ever 3D printed home to Virginia family

Habitat for Humanity dedicated its first-ever 3D printed home to a family in Virginia.

The three-bedroom home with two full baths is the first-ever completed 3D printed Habitat house in the nation, according to the organization.

The Williamsburg family was welcomed to the innovative house that used concrete in lieu of lumber to print the exterior walls.

Homebuyer April, while standing next to her 13-year-old son, was tearful as she spoke at the ceremony.

"My son and I are so thankful," she said. "I always wanted to be a homeowner. It’s a dream come true."