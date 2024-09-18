Expand / Collapse search

H Street Festival takes over DC

Published  September 18, 2024
One of D.C.’s "best kept secret" is heading to the city this weekend. The annual H Street Festival spans 11 blocks and features music, dance, fashion, and shopping.

WASHINGTON - The 19th H Street Festival is returning to D.C. this weekend on the H Street Northeast Corridor. 

One of D.C.’s "best kept secret" is heading to the city this weekend, Saturday, September 21, from 12 to 7 p.m. The annual H Street Festival spans 12 blocks with 15 staging areas and features music, dance, fashion, and shopping. 

The festival has grown from a 500 attendee event to a 150,000 over 19 years. Come out and enjoy a Saturday of fun on September 16 with the family.

The event also welcomes volunteers above the age of 18. Click here for more information on how you can volunteer. 