Maryland groundskeeper wins $500,000 lottery jackpot

The Brief Maryland groundskeeper wins $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket bought during lunch. Plans to use the winnings to buy a home for his mother and support family. May start his own groundskeeping business with part of the prize money.



A Maryland groundskeeper struck it big when he won a $500,000 lottery jackpot on a lucky scratcher he bought during his lunch break, officials say.

The once-a-week lottery player picked up the ticket in March from the Long Branch Beer & Wine store on University Boulevard East in Silver Spring.

Groundskeeper hits the jackpot

What they're saying:

"I paid for my food and soda and saw that I had $20 left in my wallet," he told Lottery officials. "So, I decided to splurge on a $20 ticket, and Bonus Bingo was the first one I saw."

He learned of his winnings after he scratched the ticket later that night.

Plans to use prize money to help family

The man discovered his jackpot win later that evening. The Montgomery County lawncare specialist said he plans to use his winnings to buy a new home for his mother, assist other family members, and potentially start his own groundskeeping business.