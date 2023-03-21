GWU narrows down options for new moniker to final 4

The George Washington University has narrowed down their options for a new moniker to four finalists: Ambassadors, Blue Fog, Revolutionaries and Sentinels.

The finalists were selected based on nearly 20,000 points of feedback from GW community members.

The next round of feedback runs through April 28 and will allow the GW community to provide feedback on four hype videos representing each option.

Students, faculty, staff and alumni will be invited to provide feedback.

At several athletics events and other on-campus activities, the GW community will be invited to select merchandise that shows their support for their favorite moniker option.

GWU announced in June 2022 that it would discontinue the use of the Colonials moniker "given the division among the community" about it.

For now, GWU will continue to use Colonials. The new moniker is expected to be chosen by the 2023-24 school year.