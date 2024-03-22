GWU doctor explains Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation.

In a prerecorded video, Middleton said that she underwent major abdominal surgery in January and that at first, her condition was thought to be noncancerous, but after testing, doctors realized that wasn’t the case.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton announces cancer diagnosis in video

Dr. Julie Bauman is the director of the George Washington University Cancer Center.

"My first reaction was one of deep sympathy for Princess Kate," Dr. Bauman said.

Featured article

FOX 5 asked Dr. Bauman about how Princess Kate did not say what type of cancer she had.

"What I take away medically from the information that I have so far is that she has cancer of one of the major organs of the abdomen, which includes all of the digestive organs, but also in a woman you must consider gynecologic cancers, and she is now recovered from surgery and receiving adjuvant chemotherapy, which tells me, if it’s preventive chemotherapy, that she does not have stage 4 disease, and that the goal of treatment is cure."

Dr. Bauman also said that by going public with her diagnosis, Princess Kate could potentially help thousands of others who are also battling what can be a very isolating disease.