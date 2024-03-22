LIVE: Kate Middleton health update, palace to make major announcement

Kensington Palace will soon be revealing specific details about Kate Middleton’s health following her disappearance in recent months.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the British media have been briefed on Kate’s condition, but there is a strict embargo on the information until 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.

TMZ was told that the palace would release a video of Kate speaking on her condition.

"Our sources say this statement is dramatic, clear and could well put all the controversy surrounding her disappearance to rest," TMZ wrote Friday.

File: Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to attend the Shaping Us National Symposium at Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The internet has begun to speculate in recent weeks about Kate Middleton’s "disappearance," after she has been largely missing from the public eye since Christmas day.

A flurry of claims have emerged on sites like X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, with users speculating about the royal's whereabouts and her health condition.

Search terms like "Kate Middleton’s health" and "Where is Kate Middleton?" have spiked over the last several weeks.

A video surfaced last week showing Kate out with William, and she seemed to be doing well. It was the first alleged real sighting of Kate out in the wild, and on her own two feet, since she had her surgery back in January.

TMZ said it looked into the video's metadata, which revealed it was filmed on Saturday right near the prince and princess of Wales' home in Windsor.

However, skeptics on the internet were still convinced that the video was manipulated and fake, with many social media users describing the video as "blurry."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.