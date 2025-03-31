Gusty winds, severe weather could cut cherry blossom season short

The Brief Severe weather Monday night may cut cherry blossom season short, with strong winds, rain, and hail expected after 5 p.m. Peak bloom reached Friday, but gusts up to 31 mph threaten the blossoms. National Cherry Blossom Festival continues through April 13, featuring events like a kite festival and parade.



Gusty winds and severe weather in the D.C. region on Monday night could bring an abrupt end to the cherry blossoms’ bloom season.

Wind, heavy rain & hail

What we know:

Scattered storms are expected to develop after 5 p.m., according to FOX 5's Tucker Barnes, with the potential for damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and hail.

The timing and duration of the cherry blossoms' bloom are closely influenced by local weather. Warm temperatures often trigger early blooming, while sudden cold snaps can leave blossoms vulnerable. Calm, cool weather can extend the bloom season, but storms and high winds risk cutting it short.

Forecasts indicate wind gusts up to 31 mph in addition to potential showers and storms Monday evening.

What's next:

The cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on Friday, defined by the National Park Service as the point when 70% of Yoshino cherry blossoms are fully open. The blooms typically last about 10 days.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, which started March 20, runs through April 13 and includes highlights such as a kite festival, a 5K run, and a parade.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms threaten DC area Monday night