Gunmen stole keys, then fled in victim’s vehicle: police

Authorities say armed suspects stole a person’s car keys and then fled in their vehicle over the weekend in northeast D.C.

Police say the armed robbery happened Saturday around 11:55 p.m. in the 500 block of Morse Street.

Investigators say the suspect pulled a handgun and assaulted more than one person before robbing them and taking a set of vehicle keys. The gunmen then drove off in the vehicle.

DC Police

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.