Gun store robbed in Stafford, suspect remains at large

A gun store in Stafford, Virginia was robbed over the weekend. The suspect remains at large.

Police responded to GFR LLC, a gun store in Stafford County, Virginia on Friday, March 14, around 8:04 p.m.

Upon arrival, police noticed the glass door of the store had been shattered and quickly communicated this to nearby deputies. Police say all the business’s firearms were accounted for.

A suspect was seen on surveillance video smashing the glass of the store's door with a rock to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect stole a replica firearm, commonly referred to as a "training gun," before quickly fleeing on foot.

A search of the area was conducted, but the suspect was not located. The suspect was described as a young Hispanic man.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to contact police.