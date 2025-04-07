Gun goes off in 3rd-grader's backpack at Spotsylvania school: police

The Brief Police say a gun went off in the backpack of a third-grader at Lee Hill Elementary Monday morning. No students or staff were injured during the incident.



Officials say a student in a third-grade class had a handgun discharge while in their backpack.

What we know:

The incident occurred Monday around 10:50 a.m. at Lee Hill Elementary, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Once the gun went off, the teacher evacuated all 26 students from the classroom and notified the School Resource Officer on site. No students or staff were injured during the incident.

Officials say the student did not intend to do harm.

Detectives are interviewing the student and the student's parents, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

We don't know why the third-grader reportedly had a gun in their backpack, or how the gun was discharged while in the backpack.

