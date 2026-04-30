Gun found in student’s locker at St. Charles High School day after ghost gun incident, officials say

The Brief A gun was found in a student’s locker one day after a ghost gun was recovered, officials say. Officials say all students and staff are safe and the school is in Hold Status. Administrators recovered the second gun Thursday morning during the investigation.



St. Charles High School is dismissing early Thursday after a gun was found in a student’s locker, one day after another student was caught with a ghost gun on campus, authorities said.

What we know:

School administrators recovered the second gun Thursday morning as part of the investigation into Wednesday’s firearm incident. Officials said all students and staff are safe and accounted for, and the school is in Hold Status until dismissal as a precaution.

"We are dismissing students early today as a safety precaution so administrators and police can conduct a school facility safety check," Principal Tammika Little said in a letter to families. She asked students to leave bookbags in lockers and said those needing personal items should notify an administrator. Staff will also be dismissed early.

Dismissal will begin around 10:15 a.m., with bus riders released first, followed by car riders and walkers. Charles County Public Schools buses will transport students.

RELATED: Loaded ghost gun recovered from student at St. Charles High School, sheriff says

Little said students who ride shuttle buses to and from St. Charles, including programs at North Point High School, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center or the Early College Program at the College of Southern Maryland will complete their school day and receive transportation at the normal dismissal time.

Anyone picking up a student must show photo identification. All afterschool and evening activities are canceled.

Additional information about the investigation will be released later today, Little said.

The early dismissal comes one day after a loaded, semi‑automatic ghost gun was recovered from a 15‑year‑old student at the school. Administrators and a school resource officer found a Polymer 9mm handgun with no serial number tucked in the student’s waistband. The student also had a vape containing THC. The teen will face multiple charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and minor in possession of a firearm.